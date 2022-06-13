ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Department Officials Meet With Phoenix Mercury About Brittney Griner

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleState Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release....

