Detroit, MI

Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez ‘will not rejoin team’ due to personal matters

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the team that he won’t be rejoining the squad “at this time” due to personal reasons. The Tigers released a...

www.clickondetroit.com

