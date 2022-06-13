ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Navy censures five officers involved in deadly 2020 amphibious ship sinking

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2YTb_0g9X5aRY00
Tweet

The Navy has censured three Marine Corps officers and two Navy officers for their roles in the deadly amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) tragedy in southern California in July 2020.

The letters of censure issued to the five officers by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro serve as a public rebuke of their actions before and during the accident, which resulted in the death of eight Marines and one sailor.

“When leaders’ actions or inactions result in the loss of life or capital resources, the senior leadership of the Department of the Navy has a responsibility to determine the root cause and hold those accountable,” Del Toro said in a message sent to the Department of the Navy on June 2.

“Following a thorough review of the command investigations into the AAV sinking, these officers received [Secretarial Letters of Censure] due to their inadequate leadership and execution of their oversight duties,” he added.

The letters were issued to retired Marine Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, the former commanding general of the I Marine Expeditionary Force; Marine Col. Christopher Bronzi, former commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Navy Capt. Stewart Bateshansky, former commander of the Amphibious Task Force; Navy Capt. John Kurtz, former commanding officer of the USS Somerset amphibious transport dock; and Marine Lt. Col. Keith Brenize, former commanding officer of the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion.

The nine service members were killed on July 30, 2020, when their AAV quickly sank in 385 feet of water off the coast of San Clemente Island while training with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The vehicle — which can weigh roughly 26 tons and was carrying 16 people — sank after it began to take on water while traveling from the island to its transport dock ship after an exercise.

The vessel was one of several that experienced mechanical problems on the island, and as it tried to return, its transmission failed. Water then began to fill the vehicle, but its commander, Lt. Col. Michael Regner, waited too long to order service members to evacuate.

A Marine Corps investigation later found that poor vehicle maintenance, inadequate training and bad judgment by leaders led to the sinking of the vehicle, one of the deadliest military training accidents in decades.

The investigation also found that Regner — who was relieved from command in October 2020 as a result of the accident — should have known the vehicles were unsound and should not have been used in the ocean.

The five other reprimands, several of which were expected, come after an administrative panel reviewed 6,000 pages of investigative reports and evidence.

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Navy fires head of Great Lakes boot camp

The head of the Navy’s boot camp was relieved of command Saturday, becoming at least the third commanding officer to be fired in the past week. Capt. Jeffry Sandin had been in charge of Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, since May 2021. No reason was given in a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy punishes 5 officers over 2020 AAV sinking that killed 9

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Rio filed Secretarial Letters of Censure (SLOC) last week against three U.S. Marine Corps officers and two U.S. Navy officers over the fatal sinking of a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) in 2020 that lead to the deaths of eight Marines and a Navy Hospital Corpsman. The Navy first revealed the actions on Monday.
MILITARY
Navy Times

CO, command master chief of destroyer Bulkeley relieved

The commanding officer and command master chief of the destroyer Bulkeley were relieved of their duties Friday. Cmdr. Devine Johnson and Command Master Chief Earl Sanders were relieved by Capt. Stefan Walch, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 2, due to a “loss of confidence” in their leadership abilities. No additional details were provided.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kurtz
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Officers#Marine Corps#Marines#Marine Lt#Marine Expeditionary Unit#The Amphibious Task Force
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Fox News

Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California have been identified

The five U.S. Marines who died in a military aircraft crash in Southern California on Wednesday have been identified. The deceased were identified as Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, the Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations office said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

How the USS Zumwalt survived everything to become a leading US Navy ship

Have you heard of the USS Zumwalt? The U.S. Navy calls it "the largest and most technologically advanced surface combatant in the world." It was named after Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, the 19th chief of naval operations and the youngest in U.S. history, and its construction began in October 2008. Its launch happened five years later in October 29 of 2013 and it was put into commission by the U.S. Navy in October 2016.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldiers at Fort Wainwright will officially ditch Stryker vehicles

Army Alaska was officially re-designated as the 11th Airborne Division in ceremonies held Monday at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Army’s two Alaska-based brigade combat teams will now be renamed the 1st and 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 11th Airborne Division. Army Alaska spokesman John Pennell said that...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

596K+
Followers
72K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy