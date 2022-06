Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an "extraordinary step" by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. "We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past," Miyares said on "Fox & Friends."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO