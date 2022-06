One week remains before the 2022 NBA Draft, which is set to be a historic one for Auburn’s program. The Tigers will likely have two first-round picks for the first time in program history, as All-Americans Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are both expected to go in the opening round Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York. Smith, the National Freshman of the Year, is widely projected to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic, which would mark the first time in Auburn history that a Tiger is selected with the first overall pick. Kessler, the National Defensive Player of the Year, is broadly projected to go late in the first round.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO