Eugene Geerdes, 75, of Newell

FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison officiating. BURIAL – St. John’s Cemetery near Gilmore City, Iowa. VISITATION - From 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Powers Funeral...
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with Fr. K officiating. BURIAL – will be held at a later date. VISITATION – from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 17, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Powers...
Dorothy Janssen – age 82 of Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Brookhaven Nursing & Rehab in Carrollton, TX after a brief illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Lizard Twp., near Palmer, IA, with Lay Pastor Marlene Nimke officiating.
(story by Dana Larsen...pictured above...JayJay Goodvin and daughter Gigi followed the “T-bone Trail” to Storm Lake’s Plaza Mexico Wednesday) The jovial Iowa Gallivant speaks of two-lane county roads with reverence, and the mom and pop diners with almost a spiritual zeal. Since 2014, he’s been criss-crossing the...
The Storm Lake Fire Department is seeking additional volunteers. Josh Brown is one of the fire department members...(audio clip below) Individuals must be 18 or older. The Storm Lake Fire Department provides all of the necessary training and equipment for volunteers. Those that are interested may contact Fire Chief Glenn...
The recent heat wave is apparently keeping some Iowa blood donors from giving the gift of life. Danielle West, with LifeServe Blood Center, says while they normally have a three-to-five-day supply of all blood types on the shelves, the supply has dwindled to less than a one-day supply...(audio clip below :15 )
A Storm Lake man has been arrested on an assault charge. The Storm Lake Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Lakeshore Drive around 11:50 Monday night. A female alleged that she had been assaulted by a man, identified as 18-year-old Trenton O'Brien of Storm Lake. The female claimed that O'Brien had struck and choked her. Witnesses reportedly separated O'Brien, who then fled the area. The female was transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of bodily injuries.
A skilled nursing facility in Ida Grove will soon be permanently closing. Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove announced on Monday that they will be closing on August 15th, or as soon as their residents are safely moved to new homes. In a news release, Morningside Care Center says they...
A two-vehicle collision Sunday near Cylinder in Palo Alto county claimed a life. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Brian Freeman of Garner was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 18 when he failed to negotiate a slight curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 26-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona. Schiek died in the crash; Freeman was transported by air to Mercy Hospital in Mason City.
The Fields and Gardens contest will once again be part of the Clay County Fair. Contests being offered by the Fields and Gardens Department include the Largest Pumpkin Contest, and Best Corn Contest. There are fruit categories including apples, plums, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and watermelons. There are also categories focused on people's creative skills through the garden scarecrow and yard people contest.
A Spencer man who illegally possessed two separate guns on two different occasions was sentenced earlier this month to more than eight years in federal prison. 41-year-old Demetrius Wright previously pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Evidence revealed that on two occasions last year, Wright illegally possessed two different guns. Wright was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in January of 2017, and while he was subject to two different protection orders that were issued in Iowa and Florida, each of which barred Wright from lawfully possessing firearms.
Three drug-related arrests were made in Clay County last Thursday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4800 mile of Highway 71. An odor of marijuana was allegedly omitting from the vehicle, and drug paraphernalia and marijuana were discovered. Following a search, more marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.
Comments / 0