Eugene Geerdes, 75, of Newell

A Spencer man who illegally possessed two separate guns on two different occasions was sentenced earlier this month to more than eight years in federal prison. 41-year-old Demetrius Wright previously pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Evidence revealed that on two occasions last year, Wright illegally possessed two different guns. Wright was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in January of 2017, and while he was subject to two different protection orders that were issued in Iowa and Florida, each of which barred Wright from lawfully possessing firearms.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO