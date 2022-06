LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting last month has been taken into custody, according to police. Marquis Smallwood, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Police did not say where Smallwood was apprehended. He is being held in the Lorain County Jail.

LORAIN, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO