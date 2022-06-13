SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED DUE TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS ALGAE BLOOM

During its meeting this week, the Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen approved some bids. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, Public Works Superintendent Nate Lea requested the board approve a bid from Legacy Iron in Grain Valley for a skid steer bucket. Lea said of the two options- a 68-inch HD smooth bucket for $1,600 and 74-inch HD smooth bucket for $1,650- the 68-inch bucket is not in stock, and it would take possibly eight to 10 weeks to get it. So, Lea recommended aldermen approve the bid for the 74-inch bucket because he thinks the wider bucket will help with ditches. Aldermen approved the bid for the purchase of the 74-inch bucket unanimously.
