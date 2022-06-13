ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED DUE TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS ALGAE BLOOM

 2 days ago

The City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Springfork Lake. As a result, Springfork Lake will be closed to the public from June 13 through at least June...

PAVEMENT REPAIR SCHEDULED FOR BUSY INTERSECTION IN MARSHALL ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Pavement repair is scheduled to take place at a busy intersection in Saline County on Thursday, June 16. According to a MoDOT spokesperson, crews will be repairing the pavement at the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 Bypass and West College Street in Marshall. The spokesperson says all four left turn lanes at the intersection will be closed, with the work taking place on the highway.
MARSHALL, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that's been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
SWEET SPRINGS ALDERMEN APPROVE BIDS

During its meeting this week, the Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen approved some bids. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, Public Works Superintendent Nate Lea requested the board approve a bid from Legacy Iron in Grain Valley for a skid steer bucket. Lea said of the two options- a 68-inch HD smooth bucket for $1,600 and 74-inch HD smooth bucket for $1,650- the 68-inch bucket is not in stock, and it would take possibly eight to 10 weeks to get it. So, Lea recommended aldermen approve the bid for the 74-inch bucket because he thinks the wider bucket will help with ditches. Aldermen approved the bid for the purchase of the 74-inch bucket unanimously.
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
Proposed loop ramp at Columbia’s Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is popular

State transportation officials say feedback has been very positive about a proposed loop ramp at Columbia's heavily-traveled Highway 63 and Grindstone Parkway interchange. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project manager Zach Osman says the loop ramp would help motorists traveling in both directions on Grindstone.
Ivy Bend News 06-16-22

Just as in years past, we zoomed right through what could have been a very lovely spring, and went right into summer. The Summer Solstice is June 21, which is the astronomical beginning of summer and the longest day of the year. The temperatures could have increased gradually until then, but no, not here. We live around the lake for a reason so grab the sunscreen and head out for a swim.
MoDOT contractors to do nightly lane closures all week on I-70 Rocheport bridge

Nightly lane closures are planned for this week on the I-70 Rocheport bridge, west of Columbia. Contractors for the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close one lane of westbound I-70 every night this week from 7 pm until 7 am, to install concrete barriers in the median. It's being done to improve safety for motorists and for workers.
ROCHEPORT, MO
MoDOT plans July meeting on Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange

State transportation officials will hold a meeting in late July about the massive I-70 and Highway 63 project in Columbia. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT)'s Zach Osman tells 939 the Eagle that MoDOT is actively re-evaluating the environmental impact statement for Columbia's I-70 corridor between Route B and Route Z. The 63 connector is part of that.
Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KEYTESVILLE R-3 SCHOOL DISTRICT TO IMPLEMENT NEW CELL PHONE RULES

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, the Keytesville R-3 School District will be adjusting its procedures at Keytesville High School on a permanent basis. According to a release from Keytesville High School Principal Dan Kruse, students will be asked to either not bring their phones to school or to put them in their locker until the day is over. This will include smart watches that connect to their phones or any other electronic device they bring that connects to the Internet. As always, if student-parent contact is needed, you may call the office.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Grundy; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Knox; Lafayette; Lewis; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Marion; Mercer; Monroe; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Scotland; Shelby; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR BUCHANAN CALDWELL CARROLL CASS CHARITON CLARK CLAY CLINTON DAVIESS DEKALB GRUNDY HOWARD JACKSON JOHNSON KNOX LAFAYETTE LEWIS LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MARION MERCER MONROE PLATTE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RAY SALINE SCHUYLER SCOTLAND SHELBY SULLIVAN
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
MMU BOARD SCHEDULED TO MEET ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16

The Marshall Municipal Utilities' Board of Public Works is scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 16. According to the agenda, there are action items scheduled to be discussed for several different departments. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the MMU Service...
MARSHALL, MO
Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
Clinton man arrested for illegally excavating Native American site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site near Tightwad, Missouri. He is estimated to have caused more than $300,000 in damage. Johnny Lee Brown, 70, was charged in an 11-count indictment returned...
CLINTON, MO

