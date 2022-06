WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. While fans and Americans have been calling for her release, it seems she won’t be freed just yet. According to ABC News, a court in Russia has ruled to extend Griner’s detention for at least another 18 days. The ruling from the court will see Griner remain in custody through at least July 2.

