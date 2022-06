CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Bobby Terry and his wife were visiting from Alabama Tuesday night when their evening plans were suddenly changed. “My wife and I were in our room and we noticed the lights flickering on and off,” Terry said. “She came downstairs, looked out the balcony and saw some commotion. [We] came downstairs and that’s when we were told that a manhole had caught on fire — electrical, lots of popping and noise-making, actually.”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO