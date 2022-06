– On June 8, 2022, Ora Mae (Vokes) Magnusson, loving wife and mother, passed away after a short illness. Ora was born on April 10, 1944 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She graduated from Sutton High School and was married to the love of her life, Helge W. Magnusson Jr. on April 27, 1963. In their 59 years together, they raised four children: Kim, Jay, Jason and Jake.

