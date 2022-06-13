ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Evening Report, June 13, 2022: Bipartisan group of senators reach agreement on gun laws

By Sascha Raiyn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed on a package of gun laws. Of the 20 senators signed onto the legislation, 10 are Republicans. The bill would create a...

Jocelyn Benson on the Secretary of State opening its new Detroit office

The Secretary of State has opened a new branch office in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. Officials announced the new 580 E. Warren Ave. location two weeks ago, saying the branch will provide in-person services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays — except Wednesdays, when the hours change to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Tlaib continues push for MENA category in Census and federal data

DETROIT – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) is continuing her effort to include the Middle Eastern or North African (MENA) in federal population and health data, as well as the 10 year federal Census. Talib joined U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in leading the House Committee on Oversight and...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’

About three dozen activists from the Defend Black Voters Coalition rallied on Detroit’s riverfront on Monday to criticize what they described as voter suppression efforts backed by corporate entities, while General Motors’ Board of Directors met in the nearby Renaissance Center. It was the second public demonstration in the last two weeks for a coalition […] The post Black voters coalition calls out GM, Blue Cross Blue Shield for supporting ‘voter suppression’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Stevens' claim of $100M returned for constituents includes big tax refund

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens' claim that her office recovered a staggering $100 million for constituents included $51 million in tax refunds for a global auto supplier that did $2.3 billion in sales last year but is hurting from pandemic supply-chain woes. The Northville-based auto components supplier Cooper Standard confirmed that...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Carl Levin remembered

Family, friends and numerous officials remembered the life of Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator at a ceremony Sunday. Michigan Sen. Carl Levin retired in 2015 after almost 40 years in Congress. He died last summer from cancer at the age of 87, but the pandemic delayed the memorial. Levin’s rumpled...
DETROIT, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit

How the call for Racial Solidarity collides with the demand for Racial Justice in majority Black Detroit. The call for racial solidarity in promotion of the Fisher Body luxury housing development rings hollow when measured against the growing hardships and exclusions that many Detroiters continue to experience in the so-called Detroit recovery. Essentially Detroiters are being asked to support the investment of millions of dollars in public tax support into a private luxury housing development that does little to address the critical need for truly affordable housing. The average monthly rent that aligns with the Detroit city median income is somewhere between $550 - $700; yet the rents proposed for the Fisher Project range from $1200 – $1600 - two to three times what the average Detroit household can afford.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit City Officials Urge Renters To Apply For COVID Relief Aid Before June 30 Deadline

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline. Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction. According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date. For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera. Who is eligible? CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions: Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent. As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pro-abortion activists, one wearing fig leaves interrupt church mass in Eastpointe

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A church in Eastpointe served as the venue for a pro-abortion demonstration - and the witnesses say if the goal was to get a strong reaction - it worked. One video clip posted to TikTok shows two demonstrators at St. Veronica's Catholic Church, one wearing nothing but fig leaves standing up during a Sunday service in opposition to the church’s views of abortion.
EASTPOINTE, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, June 14, 2022: Woodward Bar & Grille catches fire

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. One of Detroit’s oldest gay bars caught fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire at the Woodward Bar & Grille in New Center started just before 11 a.m. Residents and workers in nearby buildings were evacuated. Woodward was closed to traffic and the QLine ceased operations. The fire department says the building was empty and there are no reports of injury.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, June 15, 2022: Detroit opens cooling centers amid extreme heat

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit opened cooling centers Wednesday because of extreme heat. Seven recreation centers are open to provide air-conditioned spaces and protection from extreme temperatures. Seven Detroit Public Library branches are also open to provide relief. Safety protocols will be in place to protect against COVID-19. Residents and staff are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Staff will also conduct temperature checks. High-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected every two hours, and maximum capacity limits at each site have been lowered. PPE and bottled water will also be provided. Thursday temps are expected to reach 90 degrees.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Detroit Police Officer Sentenced To Prison For Bribery

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Detroit police officer is sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking more than $3,000 in bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal officials say Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit, accepted about $3,200 cash bribes over a two-year period “with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with his duties overseeing and running the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction.” The last bribe he accepted before retiring from DPD in May 2021. Jones pleaded guilty in November. He is also sentenced to two years of supervised release. “Every new police officer takes an oath to uphold our laws...
DETROIT, MI

