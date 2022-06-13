ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Schools cancel classes Wed., June 15 due to heat

Due to excessive heat, all Dearborn Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 15.

A heat index of over 105 degrees on Wednesday, prompted the district to close schools.

All staff and students will not have to report to class.

Thursday classes have not been canceled due to the heat index forecast not being as severe.

Several Dearborn schools do have air-conditioning throughout the building and the ones that do not have at least one common area with air.

The district is reminding all staff and students to stay hydrated and limit activity during midday hours when temperatures are in the 90s or above.

