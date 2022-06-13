Plymouth police investigating road rage incident involving gun

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth Police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident on Route 6 on Monday.

Police stated the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a bright burnt orange dodge ram pickup made a restricted turn on Main Street and nearly collided with another motorist.

The motorist who was almost hit proceeded to yell at the operator of the dodge ram pickup. The truck driver driver then pulled out a gun, believed to be a Glock 45 and pointed it at the operator while a child was inside the car. The orange truck then fled the area by taking Route 6 toward Thomaston.

The operator of the Dodge Ram truck is a white male between 30 to 40 years old with short hair with buzzed sides, according to authorities.

The child inside the car appeared to be a female around 8 years old, had blonde hair styled in a ponytail and glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Dean Cyr at 860-589-7779 or at dcyr@plymouthct.us .

