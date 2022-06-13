ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA’s Adam Silver enters protocols, missing Game 5 of finals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league’s...

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals are ramping up. The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-2 over the Boston Celtics. And, they have a chance to end the postseason tournament with a Game 6 win. With the huge game just days away, Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game for his weekly appearance. He joined the station’s […] The post Steve Kerr reveals what Gregg Popovich said to him before Warriors vs Celtics NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

How many NBA championships have the Boston Celtics won?

Founded in 1946, the Boston Celtics are one of the original NBA teams. Since then, they've turned Boston into a city of champions, establishing a winning tradition only rivaled in the NBA by the Los Angeles Lakers. The Boston Garden and the TD Garden have been home to several hardwood...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trae Young Warns Celtics About Incoming "Game 6 Klay"

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has built a reputation for his performances on one particular occasion. “Game 6 Klay” has become a name feared by Warriors opponents in the playoffs, as the California native has torched opposing teams for the past decade of Game 6 matchups.
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police prepared for crowd control if Warriors win Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday said they have a contingency plan in place if Warrior fans get rowdy in the event of a Game 6 victory in Boston.The San Francisco Police Department tweeted a brief message stating that they're prepared and have been working with the team as well as "local, state and federal law enforcement agencies" and other city departments to establish a safety plan. There will be officers stationed inside and outside Chase to make sure things don't get out of hand. Police said they're sending a simple message to Warriors fans: violence will not be tolerated. "We'd like to remind everyone to celebrate respectfully and responsibly," the message read. Police also advised fans against drinking and driving. 
Adam Silver

