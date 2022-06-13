ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. sees spike in COVID cases, positivity rate drops slightly

By Hannah Hageman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a spike in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week, but the positivity rate dropped slightly. According to the weekly update,...

foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its’ restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Remains In The Green, But Several Eastern Kentucky Counties Are Back In The Red For COVID Cases

As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. Public Health Director Scott Lockard said one of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness. He said they are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates. He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older. Tyler Caldwell, Public Health Services Supervisor at the Laurel County Health Department, said Laurel County is still in the green, but that we have seen a rise in cases of late. He said the Laurel County Health Department continues to offer the vaccines. For more information visit the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Republican has to raise $22,000 before June 16 to fund a primary ballot recount in a race she lost by 36 percentage points. But, Bridgette Ehly, who failed to win more votes than incumbent David Osborn in District 59′s state house race, isn’t alleging fraud. She doesn’t expect to be the rightful winner. The reason for the recount, she told WAVE News, is to double-check new voting machines with a hand recount of the paper ballots.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 cases stay on rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Elderly eastern Kentucky hunter missing since Sunday found alive

An elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking his fields, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Carter, who had been hunting in mountainous terrain in dangerously high temperatures, was dehydrated and had suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good health. He was transported to Baptist Health Corbin.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis executive order (Newsletter: June 15, 2022)

NE marijuana activists win ballot lawsuit; NM insurers sued over cannabis reimbursements; MA psychedelics resolution stalls; MT tribal growing issues. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures climbing, people are trying everything they can think of to stay cool. One Kentucky man is turning to prayer and it has gone viral. Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”. The prayer goes:. O Lord,...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky electric co-ops helping with Ohio outages

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Mutual aid crews from at least five electric cooperatives in Kentucky are headed to sister cooperatives in Ohio after a strong cluster of thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday knocked out electric service to more than 300,000 people. The National Weather Service confirmed a derecho hit parts...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Local towns receiving more American Rescue Plan act funds

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday announced $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act—the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments. Oak Grove is receiving $978,000, Pembroke about $119,000, Crofton is getting about $94,000 and Lafayette just over $21,000.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces more than $2.3 million in funds to protect older adults

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced more than $2.3 million to help protect older adults and people with disabilities from abuse. The governor's office says the Administration for Community Living has awarded $2.1 million to Adult Protective Services in Kentucky and $238,000 for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. The programs will use the money to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate abuse complaints. The governor's office says the money will also allow the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living to create resident and family councils and provide information, assistance and education on long-term care residents' rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Less Than Two Minute Vehicle Pursuit In Kentucky

DRY RIDGE, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 12:09 P.M. Trooper Dwayne Ison conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County. Trooper Ison issued a citation to the driver and the vehicle left the area.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Legalizing medical marijuana? Beshear launches new advisory committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear launched an advisory team that will help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana. The committee of 17 is expected to travel the state to get Kentuckians' viewpoints on medical cannabis and give that feedback to...
thelevisalazer.com

GOVERNOR SEEKS FEEDBACK FROM KENTUCKIANS ON MEDICAL CANNABIS; CONSIDERS EXECUTIVE ACTION

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 14, 2022) – Following up on his announcement in late April, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee that will help advise him on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.
wdrb.com

Indiana utilities brace for possible rolling blackouts, Kentucky meeting demands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is kicking in with heat and humidity this week, and that puts a strain on the power grid to keep up with demand. Parts of Indiana could face rolling blackouts, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is an an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox5atlanta.com

Teenage girl in Tennessee Amber Alert found safe in Indiana, TBI says

BLOUNTY COUNTY, Tenn. - A teenage girl at the center of a Georgia Amber Alert was found safe on Thursday and a 23-year-old man is in custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Alexis Byrn, who had been missing from Blount County, Tennessee, since June 12, was found with Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

Community Policy