Rescue crews unable to locate swimmer swept away by current near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.

First responders returned to the area Sunday, but did not locate the man.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the situation to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233, with reference #10072995.

SCSO is also asking those in the area to be safe and cautious around the Spokane River and other bodies of water. This time of year, water tends to be much colder and have stronger, more unpredictable currents.

