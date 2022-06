The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16 year old. The girl identified as Mariah Suggs was last seen on Monday around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Cypress Road in Florence. She is about five feet five inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black and blonde hair. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO