BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head while running from police, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said officers were called to Washington Street and Melville Avenue in Dorchester around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Sources told the I-Team that police saw a group of teens on scooters shoot at another group of kids on the street. When officers started chasing the scooter group, one teen crashed and started running with a gun in his hand. That gun accidentally went off and the teen was...

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO