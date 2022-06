BOSTON – The City of Boston and Red Sox are teaming up to host a watch party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at Fenway Park.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement on Wednesday. Within about three hours, all 10,000 tickets that had been made available were all spoken for.The Celtics face the Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday at 9 p.m. with Boston trailing the series 3-2.Tickets to watch the game on the video board were free. All tickets are for general admission in the lower seating bowl. Limited concessions will be sold. Alcohol will be...

