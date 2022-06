TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins, and it is urging residents to be more careful. Smash-and-grab incidents are becoming more popular, according to the sheriff’s office. This is when a person breaks a window to steal valuables out of your car.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO