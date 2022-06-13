ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland police looking for man in connection to murder

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D67ZO_0g9WzZcn00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police are looking for a man they believe has information on a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

The Lakeland Police Department said they are trying to find 32-year-old Quinton Owens.

Police: Children locked out of St. Pete apartment break into neighbor’s home for food, juice

LPD said they were called to West 6th Street around 8 p.m. for a shooting near Webster Park. When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old victim, who was in a car with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owens is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Biko Duhaney at 863-834-5918 or Biko.Duhaney@Lakelandgov.net. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.

