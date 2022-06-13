ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield Police: Jury duty call is a scam

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is sending out a warning to residents after receiving multiple reports of scam calls Monday. The department issued an alert on Facebook,...

