Initiative seeks to help solve Kentucky homicide cases

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky.

Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides from 2022 in Lexington.

The statement says any tip that leads to an arrest and closure of a 2022 homicide case will receive $2,500. Katina May is chair of the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers board.

May says officials hope an increase in reward money will bring more people forward with information.

