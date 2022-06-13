Fred Maturin

Lillie Thibodeaux is the 2022 recipient of the Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher/Vermilion Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Rancher Memorial Scholarship. Dwayne was a life-long member of Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau and his goal was to establish an educational scholarship to help young people interested in agriculture. To implement his vision we have in his honor and as a memorial to his love of Farm Bureau and agriculture established this scholarship. It is valued at $1000 and is given to a Vermilion Parish high school graduate that will be attending an accredited college of Agriculture within the state of Louisiana. The basis of the selection is academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and interest in agriculture.

