Abbeville, LA

Fred Maturin

By Editorial
Abbeville Meridional
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Fred Maturin, 86, who died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to...

Abbeville Meridional

Services set for Vermilion Parish Police Juror Wayne Touchet

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Richard Wayne Touchet, 74, who died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Reverend Louis J. Richard and con-celebrant, Father Glenn Meaux will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Ben Segura, Cade Touchet, Kelly Richard, Jr., Eric Durke, Joshua Durke, Grant Johnson, and Jaiden Hungerford. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, brothers, and all past and present Police Jury members. Lectors for the service will be Ron Darby and Wendy Parich. Gift bearers will be Bobbie and Kelly Richard, and Rita and Ernal Broussard.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Davalyn Moreland Duhon

Davalyn Moreland Duhon

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy honoring the life of Davalyn Moreland Duhon, 77. Davalyn lost her lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on Monday, June 13,...
MAURICE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Thibodeaux is Awarded Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher Memorial Scholarship

Lillie Thibodeaux is the 2022 recipient of the Dwayne A. Zaunbrecher/Vermilion Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Rancher Memorial Scholarship. Dwayne was a life-long member of Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau and his goal was to establish an educational scholarship to help young people interested in agriculture. To implement his vision we have in his honor and as a memorial to his love of Farm Bureau and agriculture established this scholarship. It is valued at $1000 and is given to a Vermilion Parish high school graduate that will be attending an accredited college of Agriculture within the state of Louisiana. The basis of the selection is academic achievement, leadership, citizenship and interest in agriculture.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Vermilion Parish Awarded 2022 AITC Mini-Grant Award

Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau is pleased to announce that Haley Broussard a 2nd grade teacher at Dozier Elementary has been awarded the 2022 La. Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom mini-grant. The purpose of the grant program is to increase ag in the classroom involvement at the parish level by funding projects that will assist in developing and implementing planned AITC programs. Haley is currently providing agricultural lessons in her classroom and school garden and planning to expand those lessons with these funds. Kyle Bostick, an interventionist at Dozier Elementary has been instrumental in assisting with the school garden.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Non-profit Friends group created for Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop

Museum has served as an attraction for city, highlights Sicilian impact on community. In 2005, Sam Guarino’s family donated his blacksmith shop building the city of Abbeville, which relocated it to its current location on South State Street. In the years since, the Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop Museum has...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Hebert Wins Vermilion Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship

Ava Hebert is the third recipient of the Vermilion Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farmers, ranchers and rural residents. Because we are a membership based organization, a large number of our members are not farmers and ranchers, therefore; we have chosen to provide a scholarship to a graduating senior that is interested in a field of study outside of agriculture.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

