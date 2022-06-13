Bat Used to Smash Car Window in Roommate Dispute This Weekend, Says HCSO
By Kym Kemp
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 11, 2022, at about 5:06 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
Originally published as a Crescent City Police Department Facebook post – “On 6-10-2022 the Crescent City Police Department received information from Dispatch stating that there were possibly two juveniles armed with a firearm on their way to Crescent Elk to confront two students over a fight that happened off campus.
[UPDATE: This release originally claimed the suspect vehicle was a Ford Taurus. Local social media users have determined that the car in question is actually a Buick LaCrosse and HCSO has opted to agree with them. This new thinking is reflected below.]. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:...
On Thursday, a former lieutenant with the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s Police Department pled not guilty to felony charges of grand theft by embezzlement. Appearing in plain clothes before Superior Court Judge Christopher Wilson at the Humboldt County Courthouse, Robert Buckman asked to be represented by the Public Defender. His preliminary hearing—where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to bring the case to trial—was set for August 2.
Tonight two parents are asking for the Southern Humboldt community’s help. Their 12-year-old son, Nathan Weltsch, has gone missing in the area. As of 10:45 p.m., he may have been seen in the Miranda area. According to Sarah Weltsch, his mother, Nathan “hopped out of my husbands truck and...
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 15, 2022, at about 12:08 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic...
This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. STANLEY NMN GOLAB APD Arrest or Detention...
On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, [62-year-old McKinleyville Resident Lisa] Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of Primrose Street, and was parked at the curb. When Harris began to pull into the traffic lane, the front of the Honda was struck by a passing northbound vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued driving northbound. Due to the crash, Harris suffered a severely broken arm. A passing motorist, who happened to be a nurse, stopped to help and immediately drove Harris to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of...
The Eureka Police Department provided us with a statement about the incident early Saturday in which a woman driver in one vehicle chasing a male driver in another crashed and was ejected into the street. Information from EPD’s spokesperson Britany Powell:. On June 11, 2022 at about 2:26 a.m.,...
About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver...
A local parent could be facing charges of child endangerment after a group of third graders at Jacoby Creek Elementary School unwittingly ate gummy candies laced with cannabis last month. Detective Sgt. Chris Ortega with the Arcata Police Department tells the Outpost that his agency has has forwarded the case...
Information from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office:. [Yesterday] afternoon Del Norte County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call relaying that there was a boat sinking with three people in the water, about half a mile off of Whalers Island, Del Norte Co Ca. Upon the Arrival Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the three men from the sinking boat had swam to the rocks off the south side of Whalers Island. One of them was stranded on a rock about 15 feet out of reach of the initial response team. With the tide coming in around the rocks emergency response teams worked quickly and were able to rescue him. All three men were suffering from severe hypothermia and exhaustion. They were transported to Sutter Coast Hospital. Photographs…were taken by Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott. A special thank you to all of the local law enforcement and rescue teams working together to save lives.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
Monday and Tuesday, the FBI Behavioral Threat Assessment and Threat Management program brought over 100 people from schools, hospitals, churches, and law enforcement to the River Lodge in Fortuna and, with the help of local experts taught them to identify behaviors in individuals that might indicate a potential for violence but they also offered tips for defusing the situation.
Firefighters from several local agencies are currently working to stamp out a series of fires that broke out along Vance Avenue in Samoa, on either side of the bridge, early this afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office has been dispatched to the scene as well, according to scanner traffic, as it appears...
Fields Landing Boat Dock North or the right side is currently closed for repairs. Please use the southern or left side dock for launching your boat. These repairs should take 2 to 3 weeks. Thank you for your patience during this time.
This afternoon a private aircraft destined for the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) made an emergency landing in a field located in the 4000 block of Lanphere Road, near Sun Valley Farms in the Arcata Bottoms. The aircraft, which departed from Southern California, was planning to land at...
