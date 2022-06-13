Goshen Public Library to act as public cooling shelter

MISHAWAKA, Ind., ---A Mishawaka organization broke ground Tuesday on a project working to combat homelessness for local veterans. It's set to provide transitional housing to help them get back on their feet. After nearly two years phase II of Mishawaka Troop Town’s project got underway. The organization purchased land...
You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Indiana’s first-ever Tiny House Veteran Village made its way into phase two of construction on Monday at 6 p.m. City Council members and the Mayor were present for the groundbreaking ceremony on the site of what will soon be seven new homes. The village will help...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen Community Relations Commission will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Shanklin Park on Sunday, both to commemorate the end of slavery as well as educate and bond as a community. Celebrations go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature food vendors,...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- More than 16,000 pounds of empty water bottles have been recycled through a plastic water bottle recycling program in Benton Harbor. A water bottle recycling trailer is available during water distribution hours and is located in the Housing Commission parking lot at 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, adjacent to the water distribution site at the Boys & Girls Club.
Cooling centers have opened throughout Michiana to help residents deal with the high temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Porte:. LaPorte City Fire. Daytona Street. 8 am-10 pm.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Michiana has one less community pool open for swimming. Wednesday would have been a perfect day to go for a swim, but when some Mishawaka residents tried to do just that at Merrifield Pool, they instead found out that their pool will be closed until further notice because of a large fight that broke out on Tuesday evening.
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Bobby Perry is on a fixed income and collecting social security. “I went to the bathroom, wash my face and brush my hair, baby roaches fall on my hair,” Bobby said. He finds himself trapped in a rental community, which he says is falling apart at...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Curbside Concerts will be coming to the Elkhart Public Library on Friday at 10 p.m. with the LowDown Brass Band. Performances will be on the roof of the library following the Elkhart Jazz Festival’s fireworks display. The show is completely free to attend and all ages...
ELKHART, Ind. – The City of Elkhart has opened a cooling center at Pierre Moran Pavilion because of the excessive heat. The cooling center, located at 201 W. Wolf Avenue, will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.
The LGBTQ Center partnered with the Potawatomi Zoo for Pride Night on Wednesday. It was a chance for people to go to the zoo and meet others while supporting the advocacy group. "If you think you're the only LGBTQ family in South Bend and you come here and you see...
NILES, Mich. -- According to the city of Niles, the following two cooling centers have opened to the public for relief from hot temperatures over the next several days. 6/15: Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. YMCA, 905 North Front Street. 6/14: Open until 9 p.m. 6/15: Open from...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks and Recreation will be hosting the first of four free Summer Chill concerts at the Nibco Water and Ice Park on Friday. Due to conflicts with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, the show will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., have an hour break, and return at from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- In addition to live music and local food and drink, a classic car show will be rolling into Goshen for First Friday on July 1. Registration is now open for the Celebrate Goshen Car Show, where owners of collectible cars and motorcycles are invited to take part in a competition for awards such as Best of Show and People’s Choice. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews were out in big numbers on Wednesday working to restore power to residents in Cass County. As of Thursday morning, there are still roughly 800 Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) customers without power. MEC hopes to have all remaining outages restored by the end of the day.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A CDL truck driver training school is now open at Ivy Tech Community College. 160 Driving Academy had its grand opening on Wednesday in the Ivy Café on the South Bend campus. The academy, which is the nation’s largest and fastest growing vocational training program,...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Community Schools Foundation will look to celebrate Goshen High School’s 100th year in its current location by expanding on-campus facilities with the addition of a new Alumni Plaza. Goshen Community Schools will be launching a Centennial Gift Campaign to raise funds for the plaza,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the grand opening of the 160 Driving Academy at their South Bend campus on June 15 will happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The academy, which will train over 35,000 students across 130 schools this year, will attempt...
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The City of Buchanan has announced a fee increase to $25 for parking violations effective as of July 1. The City of Buchanan Police Department wishes to remind residents that parking is not permitted on city streets or in municipal parking areas between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
