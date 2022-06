News narratives regarding Black males in the City of New Orleans tend to often focus too much on the negative and not the positive things that are happening where young men are achieving excellence. This is on full display at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans that is part of the Inspire NOLA Charter School Network, where their boys track and field teams are becoming champions both on and off the field. This year the team dominated the relays, taking first places in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 races.

