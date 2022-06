If you are venturing into the exciting world of candle making, one key factor to consider is what type of wax is best suited for the type of candle you want to make. There are many different waxes available on the market, from classic beeswax and widely-used paraffin, to the more recently popular options such as soy and coconut wax. Each of the waxes has their own characteristics and properties that make them a good choice for making particular types of candles. Some are better for making pillar candles while others work well if you're using containers. Some waxes are colorless and odorless and carry added color and scent well, while others have a natural scent and color that doesn't need an additive.

