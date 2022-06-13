Man receives sentence after sexually abusing child he told deputies he wants to marry

A 38-year-old Bonita Springs man Cristobal Antonio Nicolas was found guilty of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On September 9, 2021, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a past sexual battery offense. Nicolas sent inappropriate videos and memes to the victim. He then got the victim alone and molested her.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, he told deputies he wanted to marry the child.

Nicolas will also be registered as a lifetime sex offender and designated sexual predator.