Smartphones and tablets last longer than they used to, so when it's time to say goodbye to your current device, there's a good chance it'll be going on to a new owner rather than a landfill. Selling an old device is a great way to offset the cost of a new one, and it's good for the environment too. If this is something you plan to do, you must ensure the device is reset correctly, ensuring the new owner will have a smooth experience and none of your data.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO