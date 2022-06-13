ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots HC Bill Belichick interested in coaching lacrosse?

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches players practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There's little question that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has checked just about every figurative box one can imagine for that role. Belichick, along with a quarterback named Tom Brady, has guided the Patriots to a remarkable six Super Bowl championships during his tenure, and the 70-year-old is widely regarded as, at worst, one of the greatest football minds of the modern era.

It appears Belichick may have one last coaching gig in mind if he were to ever voluntarily step away from the Patriots.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Professional Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil said on the latest edition of the "Pardon My Take" podcast that Belichick is interested in coaching a PLL team whenever he and the Patriots part ways.

"When I first met him, he came to a [Johns] Hopkins practice," Rabil said of Belichick. "He stepped into the locker room and was m------------- us up and down around like our stick work and six-on-six possession. . . . He just commands a room."

As Bernd Buchmasser recently explained for Pats Pulpit, Belichick is a "lifelong lacrosse enthusiast" who has "been involved in the sport for his entire life."

Some may assume Belichick won't be going anywhere anytime soon after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, long thought to be next in line for the New England main coaching job, left the club in late January to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Perhaps Belichick will, in fact, continue to coach well into his 70s but via a different opportunity away from the gridiron.

