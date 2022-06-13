ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Prologis, Revlon fall; Day One, Bluebird bio rise

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Prologis Inc., down $8.81 to $108.43.

The real estate investment trust is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 54 cents to $4.27.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the regulatory review for its potential blood disorder treatment.

AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 13 cents to $6.53.

The developer of a space-based cellular broadband network announced plans to launch its BlueWalker 3 test satellite in August.

Revlon Inc., down 88 cents to $1.17.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cosmetics maker is close to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.61 to $95.85.

Energy companies slipped with the broader market as oil prices remain volatile.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $3.04 to $37.17.

The copper and gold miner lost ground along with falling prices for precious metals.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.34 to $14.96.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential brain tumor therapy.

Apple Inc., down $5.25 to $131.88.

Technology stocks with lofty prices were among the biggest losers in a broad selloff over inflation and recession fears.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Planet...
STOCKS
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Is a recession already priced into equity markets?. The world-renowned economist Jeremy Siegel says it sure looks like stocks have discounted at least a “mild recession” amid this year’s downturn....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Stock Split With 64% Upside According to Wall Street?

Shopify experienced rapid growth over the past two years. Shopify trades at a much more reasonable valuation than six months ago. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology Company#Prologis Inc#Bluebird Bio Inc#Ast Spacemobile Inc#Bluewalker 3#Revlon Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Exxon Mobil Corp#Biopharmaceuticals Inc#Apple Inc
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $15M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped by around 350 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Wells Fargo Recession Stock List

With inflation rampant and the Federal Reserve poised for what could be large interest-rate increases, the risk of recession has risen sharply. “A hard landing [for the economy] has become our base case,” Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. “The recent pop in the two-year Treasury yield above 3% is our catalyst, indicating a more hawkish Fed and continued risk aversion.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Marvell Technology Shares Are Trading Lower

Shares of semiconductor company Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL are trading lower following a Nikkei Asia report suggesting Samsung is halting new procurement orders and has asked suppliers to reduce component shipments. The sector is also down amid overall market weakness after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 875 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: 55% Upside Potential, says Goldman Sachs

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Report has had a heavy hand in the past few days. Analyst Eric Sheridan has been slashing many of his investment recommendations. His most notorious recent downgrade is Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, which he rated as a “sell” with a price target of $186.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to rise after S&P 500 officially closed in bear market

U.S. stock futures bounced after Tuesday's cooler inflation report and what could be an even more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike Wednesday. The S&P 500 on Monday officially closed in bear market territory, defined as a decline of 20% or more from its prior high, which was in January. The broad market index also hit a new low for the year. (CNBC)
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Slump on Recession Concerns, Tesla, Twitter, Revlon And McDonald's In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, June 16:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slump As Fed Hike Stokes Recession Fears. U.S. equity futures slumped lower Thursday, giving back all of yesterday's post Fed decision gains, as investors re-set prices on risk assets around the world in anticipation of faster near-term rate hikes and relentlessly high inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into General Mills's Recent Short Interest

General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) short percent of float has fallen 4.37% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.15 million shares sold short, which is 2.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Earnings Previews: Adobe, ProFrac

After markets close on Thursday, one tech company in its fourth decade as a public company and one energy company that has been public for only two months will be reporting quarterly results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cisco And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of the key interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either...
STOCKS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
66K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy