Testimony continues in trial of woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Winter Park home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for the woman accused of killing her husband inside their Winter Park home continued Monday morning.

Monday’s testimony included the account of a child protective investigator who interviewed Danielle Redlick after her husband Michael was killed.

Investigators say Danielle stabbed Michael to death in December of 2019.

Child Protective Investigator Terolyn Tucker says she got the call about the Redlick case shortly after police went to the home.

The Redlicks have two children, both of whom were minors at the time of Michael’s death.

At the time, Danielle had already been involuntarily committed for self-harming and suicidal thoughts.

Tucker testified Monday that she interviewed Redlick at that time and asked about the relationship with her husband, as well as the night Michael was killed.

“He began drinking and they began arguing,” Tucker said on the stand.

Tucker said Danielle claimed she left to get food, came back, and Michael began arguing with her.

“She was eating her hamburger and Mr. Redlick ended up snatching the burger from her hand,” Tucker testified. “He took a bite of it and spit it on her.”

According to Tucker, Danielle claimed things escalated to the point that Michael Shoved her to the ground and pushed her head towards their stove.

That’s when Danielle and her defense team claim she decided to defend herself.

“She just began fiddling around looking for the closest drawer to her, looking for a knife,” Tucker said.

Tucker said Redlick told her Michael ended up taking the knife from her and making stabbing motions towards himself.

Investigators say Danielle waited hours before calling 911 and first told the 911 operator that her 65-year-old husband had suffered a heart attack.

Redlick eventually claimed she was scared and that is why she waited 11 hours to call 911.

Danielle and Michael’s daughter Jadyn also testified Monday.

Jadyn Redlick also testified Monday.

Jadyn Redlick’s testimony is expected to play a big role in the trial, along with her younger brother’s testimony, who is also supposed to take the stand.

We also heard testimony Monday from a neighbor, who said he and his wife became friends with the couple through the kids’ sports.

The neighbor said that the night Michael Redlick was killed, he saw the couple at their son’s flag football game.

“I think the comment I made at the time is, ‘She seemed off. She just seemed different. He was distracted. His handshake was not the normal firm, gregarious,’” the neighbor said.

Redlick was offered a plea deal in 2020 but didn’t take it.

