Caught on cam: 2 arrested after 'brutal assault' of 80-year-old man

By IDA DOMINGO
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has two people in custody after an 80-year-old man was the victim of a 'brutal assault," authorities said. On June 2, around 7:30 p.m., officers were notified of an assault in a residential parking lot....

local12.com

