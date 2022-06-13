Explained: All the Vikings Recent News Happenings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...

EDINA, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO