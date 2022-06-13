ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Open television schedule for 2022, tee times and more

Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

The 2022 U.S. Open is slated to get going Thursday, June 16 from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Jon Rahm will look to defend his title in the third Major of the season with other top-ranked golfers set to take him on.

Since its inception all the way back in 1895, the U.S. Open has acted as one of the biggest annual events on the PGA Tour. Below, we preview the major with information relating to the television schedule, tee times, the history of the Open and a whole lot more.

What channel is the U.S. Open on?

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Television coverage of the Open will be split between NBC and USA with the latter handling early-rund coverage on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. NBC will take over broadcasts from Brookline in the afternoon for the full four-day event.

Television schedule for the 2022 U.S. Open

Round Date Time (ET) TV
1 June 16 9:30 AM-2:00 PM USA
1 June 16 2:00 PM-5:00 PM NBC
2 June 17 9:30 AM-4:00 PM USA
2 June 17 4:00 PM-7:00 PM NBC
3 June 18 12:00 PM- 8:00 PM NBC
4 June 19 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM USA
4 June 19 12:00 PM- 7:00 PM NBC

U.S. Open streaming coverage

NBC’s streaming service Peacock will provide coverage throughout the four-day event. Said coverage will begin at 6:43 a.m. ET on Thursday and conclude at 8:00 p.m. Peacock will run the same schedule on Friday with the streaming service switching up the final two days from 10:00 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

The 2022 U.S. Open pairings and tee times

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a look at the official pairings and tee times from the U.S. Open website for the first two rounds starting Thursday.

Round 1 tee times (Thursday)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
6:56 a.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, (a) Travis Vick
7:07 a.m. – Troy Merritt, (a) William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
7:18 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Canton, Jon Rahm
7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa
7:40 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
7:51 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén
8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
8:13 a.m. – Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray
8:24 a.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes
8:35 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira
8:46 a.m. – Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan
8:57 a.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman
12:30 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, PAndrew Novak
12:41 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
12:52 p.m. – Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris
1:03 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen
1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau
1:25 p.m. – Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee
1:36 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
1:47 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen
1:58 p.m. – Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor
2:09 p.m. – Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin
2:20 p.m. – Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox
2:31 p.m. – Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott
2:42 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley
6:56 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett
7:07 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling
7:18 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim
7:29 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez
7:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
7:51 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
8:02 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise
8:13 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink
8:24 a.m. – Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
8:35 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma
8:46 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hall
8:57 a.m. – Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon
12:30 p.m. – Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
12:41 p.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue
12:52 p.m. – Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
1:03 p.m. – Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton
1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
1:25 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
1:36 p.m. – Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners
1:47 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
1:58 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed
2:09 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert
2:20 p.m. – Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore
2:31 p.m. – Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Söderberg
2:42 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller

Round 2 tee times (Friday)

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Jed Morgan, Taylor Montgomery, Sean Crocker
6:56 a.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Yannik Paul, M.J. Daffue
7:07 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge
7:18 a.m. – Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton
7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters
7:40 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler
7:51 a.m. – Luke List, (a) Austin Greaser, Corey Conners
8:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
8:13 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed
8:24 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Harris English, Lucas Herbert
8:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, (a) Ben Lorenz, Davis Shore
8:46 a.m. – Daijiro Izumida, (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Sebastian Söderberg
8:57 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Brady Calkins, Jesse Mueller
12:30 p.m. – Fran Quinn, Callum Tarren, Hayden Buckley
12:41 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy, (a) Sam Bennett
12:52 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brandon Matthews, Wil Besseling
1:03 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim
1:14 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez
1:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1:36 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman
1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise
1:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, (a) Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink
2:09 p.m. – Marcel Schneider, Chan Kim, Joseph Bramlett
2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen, Jinichiro Kozuma
2:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, (a) Fred Biondi, Harry Hall
2:42 p.m. – Chris Naegel, Andrew Beckler, Luke Gannon

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, PAndrew Novak
6:56 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Brian Stuard, Nick Hardy
7:07 a.m. – Sam Horsfield, Cameron Tringale, Shaun Norris
7:18 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Mito Pereira, Erik van Rooyen
7:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau
7:40 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Séamus Power, Min Woo Lee
7:51 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
8:02 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen
8:13 a.m. – Danny Lee, (a) Keita Nakajima, Nick Taylor
8:24 a.m. – Jim Furyk, (a) Nick Dunlap, Adam Hadwin
8:35 a.m. – Richard Bland, Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Fox
8:46 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Bo Hoag, Todd Sinnott
8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Sean Jacklin, (a) Charles Reiter
12:30 p.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Erik Barnes, Matt McCarty
12:41 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers, (a) Travis Vick
12:52 p.m. – Troy Merritt, (a) William Mouw, Andrew Putnam
1:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Canton, Jon Rahm
1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa
1:25 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
1:36 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Sebastián Muñoz, Alex Norén
1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:58 p.m. – Adam Schenk, (a) Stewart Hagestad, Grayson Murray
2:09 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Branden Grace, Mackenzie Hughes
2:20 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Kalle Samooja, Satoshi Kodaira
2:31 p.m. – Richard Mansell, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Roger Sloan
2:42 p.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Keith Greene, Ben Silverman

How much are U.S. Open tickets?

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tickets range from as low as $375.00 for Thursday’s action to a low of $400.00 for Sunday’s final 18 holes, according to StubHub . That’s the range, but you have many different options if you want to head to Brookline for the U.S. Open.

You can post up at The Garden for Thursday with a total cost of $3,500 per ticket. Said admission includes access to event grounds and grandstand seating as well as access to the premium open-air sports bar near the first hole.

Top-ranked golfers in the 2022 U.S. Open

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Jon Rahm
  3. Rory McIlroy
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Justin Thomas
  6. Cameron Smith
  7. Collin Morikawa
  8. Viktor Hovland
  9. Sam Burns
  10. Jordan Spieth

McIlroy jumped from eighth to third with his impressive win at last weekend’s RBC Canadian Open . He’s put up four top-10 finishes in his past five starts heading into the U.S. Open. That included a No. 2 finish at The Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has to be seen as the obvious favorite this week. He has three wins dating back to February’s Phoenix Open , including a victory in Augusta . Despite his struggles at the PGA Championship (missed cut), Scheffler has a lot going for him right now.

Of those a bit further down on the pecking order, we’re intrigued to see what Jordan Spieth can do here. He won back in 2015 when the U.S. Open was held at the Chambers Bay Golf Course in Washington. He hasn’t finished better than 19th since with two missed cuts mixed in.

Pay out for the U.S. Open

The 2021 U.S. Open handed out $12.5 million at Torrey Pines with Jon Raham earning $2.25 million for his victory. The expectation is that the pay out will increase to at least $15 million in 2022 with the winner getting 18% of that .

U.S. Open winners (past decade)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2021: Jon Rahm
  • 2020: Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2019: Gary Woodland
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka
  • 2017: Brooks Koepka
  • 2016: Dustin Johnson
  • 2015: Jordan Spieth
  • 2014: Martin Kaymer
  • 2013: Justin Rose
  • 2012: Webb Simpson

Is Tiger Woods competing in the 2022 US Open

After withdrawing from the PGA Championship, Woods announced that he will not take part in the U.S. Open . He plans to return to the links in July at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and the British Open.

