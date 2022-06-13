ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty: Man convicted in Queens murder of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — Jagger Freeman, 28, was found guilty on murder charges in the 2019 death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen , officials said Monday.

Freeman and an accomplice, Christopher Ransom , held up a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store. Ransom pointed a fake gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots. Simonsen, a 19-year veteran detective, was fatally shot in the torso in what police described as a tragic case of friendly fire.

“The jury has spoken,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “The defendant’s actions set in motion a terrible chain of events that began with an armed robbery in progress and resulted in the tragic loss of Detective Brian Simonsen as well as Sergeant Matthew Gorman being shot in the leg. Following an eight-week-long trial, a jury found the defendant guilty of murder. We express our condolences to Detective Simonsen’s family and hope today’s verdict brings them a measure of closure.”

Freeman was found guilty of murder in the second degree, robbery in the first and second degree, assault in the second degree and grand larceny in the third and fourth degree. He faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison during sentencing. Ransom pleaded guilty in 2021 to aggravated manslaughter in the second degree and robbery in the first degree.

“Jagger Freeman set out to commit a violent robbery in February 2019,” Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said. “If not for his and Christopher Ransom’s actions, Detective Brian Simonsen would be alive today. They planned together, went to the scene of the crime together, and now, together, will be behind bars where they belong. We said we wouldn’t rest until there was justice for Brian, our union delegate and hero. In the courtroom and forever, we stand with his family.”

