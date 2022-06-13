ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Novosad Weighing Whether to Flip to Ohio State or Honor Baylor Commitment, Will Make Decision in Late June or Early July

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight days after picking up an Ohio State offer after an impressive camp performance, four-star Texas quarterback Austin Novosad was back in Columbus for an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller remains committed to Baylor but is considering flipping to Ohio State. C.J. Stroud’s expected departure after this season would leave...

