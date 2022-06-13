Austin Novosad Weighing Whether to Flip to Ohio State or Honor Baylor Commitment, Will Make Decision in Late June or Early July

The NCAA released its APR report on Tuesday. Ohio State is on a little bit of a hot streak recently per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Ironically, the numbers were released shortly after Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman’s comments about the Buckeyes’ academics. Ohio State’s APR in 2020-2021 was 991, making it the best in the history of the program. For example, Notre Dame’s in the same timeline was 984. APR or Academic Progress Rate is a term-by-term measure of retention and eligibility for student-athletes. If a team doesn’t hit at least the 930 mark, then they can be hit with sanctions by the NCAA.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO