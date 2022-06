ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was rescued Wednesday from a stuck hydraulic lift basket in Roanoke County. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called shortly before noon to the 3000 block of View Avenue, where a man reported he was stuck about 50 feet in the air in the bucket of a bucket truck being used to trim trees in a backyard. Rescue crews found the truck’s hydraulic system had stopped working.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO