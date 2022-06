Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's newest game is another day one release, and one of the most notable so far. Since its launch, Microsoft has become increasingly fond of adding games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the day of release. Not only does it add all games it publishes to the subscription service on the day of their release, but it's been striking deals with third parties as well. The latest example of the latter is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from Dotemu, which is out today and now available via Xbox Game Pass.

