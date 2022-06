Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello is pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to Spanish magazine Hola!Pregnancy rumours circulated in May when the tennis star’s wife wore loose-fitting clothing and a face mask to the Champion’s League final in Paris last May, where her 36-year-old husband won his 22nd Grand Slam title. Speculation grew earlier this week when Perello, 33, was pictured on a yacht in Majorca sporting what appears to be a baby bump.The Spanish couple have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy news.Nadal and Perello have been together for nearly 17 years, having met when they were...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO