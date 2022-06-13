ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Teddi Mellencamp And Lisa Vanderpump Finally End Their Feud Years After “Puppygate” Drove Lisa Off Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y91EP_0g9WrFvp00

No matter where we go, Housewives fans cannot seem to escape Teddi Mellencamp . As previous (current?) member of the Fox Force Five, Teddi still has strong ties to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, despite being fired in 2020 . She’s even in with the new(ish) cast, recently revealing that she’s been close with Crystal Kung Minkoff for years. It seems like everyone seems to enjoy Teddi’s company except for us. Well, and at least one other person in Beverly Hills.

Of course that would be Lisa Vanderpump . We all know what went down with puppygate so there’s really no reason to sit through a rehash. And the result of puppygate was that LVP didn’t show up for the reunion and quit the show . Teddi was one of the main instigators of puppygate, so we have her to (partly) thank for Lisa’s exit.

But now Page Six is reporting that Teddi and LVP have settled the matter, over 3 years after it happened. Teddi dished about their meeting on an episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod . She revealed that the two ran into each other at an afterparty for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Said Teddi, “We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another.” She added, “I haven’t talked to [Lisa] in years. The last time that we had any conversation was not good.”

The Ghost of Housewives Past’s official meddler, Tamra Judge , posted a pic of Teddi and Lisa talking. Tamra is also Teddi’s cohost on the pod, so she naturally had a personal interest in the matter. Not that she wouldn’t have done it anyway. Interestingly enough, the afterparty took place at TomTom, that Lisa co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz . I’m surprised she even let Teddi in, but Teddi was invited to the awards, so.

Teddi explained that when she walked in, she asked Ken Todd if he thought she should “try and clear the air.” Apparently, Ken agreed. Teddi recalled, “Ultimately, we just went through it. It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion.” Ok, that’s a dig. Teddi went on to say that after their 40 minute convo, they are “healed-ish.” But noted that she doesn’t think they will be hanging out together anytime soon.

I can’t wait to hear LVP’s side of this meeting, and if it lines up with Teddi’s . Maybe now Teddi has one less hater in Beverly Hills.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LVP SHOULD HAVE MADE UP WITH TEDDI? WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY TALKED ABOUT? WHY IS TEDDI EVERYWHERE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Teddi Mellencamp And Lisa Vanderpump Finally End Their Feud Years After “Puppygate” Drove Lisa Off Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show

If there’s one thing Heather Dubrow has made quite clear during her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, it’s that if you come at her, you better come correct. Fancy Pants always has her facts straight and expects her opponents to do the same. The bonafide OG isn’t afraid to wear the “know it […] The post Heather Dubrow Was “Hurt” By Margaret Josephs Saying Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Real Housewives Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Kelly Dodd really loves trashing her ex-castmates. The fired Real Housewives of Orange County cast member ended her five season run by being booted in 2020. Fans tired of her vitriol and her controversial comments off the show didn’t help matters. But even though RHOC is done with Kelly, Kelly isn’t done with RHOC. Her […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice

This season’s Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to toy with the all too familiar side plot: tensions between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga  and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. In a textbook, ‘taking a job with a family member’ situation, it’s not surprising to hear that Melissa, 10 seasons later, is still hearing about how they owe Tre […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Frank Catania Confirms That Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Straight from Frank Catania’s mouth. Recently, there has been a rumor going around that Jackie Goldschneider was demoted to a “friend of”. Jackie, who joined the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018, had a particularly rough season personally. She openly struggled with her eating disorder and sought treatment while filming. It was […] The post Frank Catania Confirms That Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Shares Explains Why Fans Don’t Like Her On Why Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Picture it – it’s 2014 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its 5th season. Lisa Vanderpump is still queen of the cast. Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are suddenly friends. Eileen Davidson is toting around a beat up non-designer purse. Yolanda is still a Foster. Enter Lisa Rinna and chaos immediately ensues. Never […] The post Lisa Rinna Shares Explains Why Fans Don’t Like Her On Why Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Todd
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Reality Tea

Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion

Traci Johnson made history this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. It wasn’t for flipping a table, revealing a deeply personal storyline, or pushing someone’s husband into a pool — but she made history by being the only cast member to get edited entirely out of the reunion. It wasn’t until the reunion […] The post Jackie Goldschneider Reacts To Traci Johnson Getting Cut From The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Describes Feud With Kathy Hilton As “Complicated And Complex”

I think Kyle Richards should do herself a favor and never invite another sister on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Luckily, she’s out of sisters. Just please don’t make Kim Richards come back. I love Kim, but I think staying away from drama with Kyle is the best thing for her. Now that Kim is […] The post Kyle Richards Describes Feud With Kathy Hilton As “Complicated And Complex” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#The Fox Force Five#Crystal Kung Minkoff#Lvp
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Diana Jenkins Is “Unrelatable” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wealth is one thing the group isn’t lacking. The women are very rich and it’s what we have come to expect from the franchise. Even Erika Jayne’s financial downfall still has her in a $1 million bungalow. So the cast is definitely the least relatable of all the […] The post Tamra Judge Says Diana Jenkins Is “Unrelatable” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd

Looks like Shannon Beador might have a bone to pick with her party buddy Kelly Dodd. The current (and former) Real Housewives of Orange County stars are now debating on who knows what for the upcoming season. Kelly has been speculating on social media for some time who is being cast for next season. But […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Says Dolores Catania Provided A Character Witness For Her Ex-Husband Following His Alleged Attack On Her and David Cantin

Before Real Housewives of New Jersey became the Teresa Giudice show, there was actually a well-balanced cast of interesting characters to enjoy. Seasons one and two of RHONJ are unlike anything. Give me all the Danielle Staub confusion, Dina Manzo, and Caroline Manzo mob rumors, and why not, throw in some early Tre while we’re at it. Sisters Dina and Caroline were once married to brothers Albert Manzo and Tommy Manzo. That […] The post Dina Manzo Says Dolores Catania Provided A Character Witness For Her Ex-Husband Following His Alleged Attack On Her and David Cantin appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy