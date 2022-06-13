Teddi Mellencamp And Lisa Vanderpump Finally End Their Feud Years After “Puppygate” Drove Lisa Off Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

No matter where we go, Housewives fans cannot seem to escape Teddi Mellencamp . As previous (current?) member of the Fox Force Five, Teddi still has strong ties to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, despite being fired in 2020 . She’s even in with the new(ish) cast, recently revealing that she’s been close with Crystal Kung Minkoff for years. It seems like everyone seems to enjoy Teddi’s company except for us. Well, and at least one other person in Beverly Hills.

Of course that would be Lisa Vanderpump . We all know what went down with puppygate so there’s really no reason to sit through a rehash. And the result of puppygate was that LVP didn’t show up for the reunion and quit the show . Teddi was one of the main instigators of puppygate, so we have her to (partly) thank for Lisa’s exit.

But now Page Six is reporting that Teddi and LVP have settled the matter, over 3 years after it happened. Teddi dished about their meeting on an episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod . She revealed that the two ran into each other at an afterparty for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Said Teddi, “We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another.” She added, “I haven’t talked to [Lisa] in years. The last time that we had any conversation was not good.”

The Ghost of Housewives Past’s official meddler, Tamra Judge , posted a pic of Teddi and Lisa talking. Tamra is also Teddi’s cohost on the pod, so she naturally had a personal interest in the matter. Not that she wouldn’t have done it anyway. Interestingly enough, the afterparty took place at TomTom, that Lisa co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz . I’m surprised she even let Teddi in, but Teddi was invited to the awards, so.

Teddi explained that when she walked in, she asked Ken Todd if he thought she should “try and clear the air.” Apparently, Ken agreed. Teddi recalled, “Ultimately, we just went through it. It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion.” Ok, that’s a dig. Teddi went on to say that after their 40 minute convo, they are “healed-ish.” But noted that she doesn’t think they will be hanging out together anytime soon.

I can’t wait to hear LVP’s side of this meeting, and if it lines up with Teddi’s . Maybe now Teddi has one less hater in Beverly Hills.

