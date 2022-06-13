ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Loose dog rescued from gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgxTo_0g9Wr7xG00

June 13 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said a dog was safely rescued after being spotted running loose inside the gorilla exhibit.

Zoo visitors captured video Sunday when the dog was spotting running around the gorilla exhibit with one of the large primates chasing after the canine.

Officials said zookeepers were able to safely remove the dog from the gorilla habitat and the canine, a male shepherd, was turned over to the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane society officials said they believe the dog wandered into the park on his own. They said the dog was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped, but they are putting the canine on hold while they try to find his owner.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said the dog was one of two to wander into the park Sunday. They said the other dog was also safely captured and did not enter any exhibits.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Dog ends up in gorilla enclosure at zoo

"Look out!" Visitors reacted with shock and confusion after they spotted a stray dog that somehow ended up in a gorilla enclosure at a San Diego Zoo. The dog was safely removed, and no animals, staff or guests were harmed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Gorillas Chase Stray Dog At San Diego Zoo

Some how some way a stray dog got into the Gorilla Enclosure at the San Diego Zoo! Onlookers were clearly distressed watching a Silver Back Gorilla chase the pup, but the dog did eventually get removed without any incident and brought to the local Human Society. Where's Ron Burgundy when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
heavenofanimals.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
People

Ailing Big Cats Abandoned at Former Oklahoma Roadside Zoo Rescued and Moved to Caring Homes

Four big cats left behind at a now-defunct drive-thru roadside attraction in northeast Oklahoma are getting a second chance thanks to two sanctuaries and a California zoo. According to the Oakland Zoo, on Friday, the California zoo teamed up with Arkansas' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and Lions Tigers & Bears — a sanctuary in Alpine, California — for a cross-country rescue involving two tigers, a lion, and a tiger hybrid that were abandoned at a closed Oklahoma roadside zoo. The four felines were the only animal left at the attraction, which used to offer cub petting and photo opportunities before the USDA shut it down in 2008 for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Here’s The Best Time To See The “Supermoon” In San Diego Tonight

If you are in a clear area, a "Supermoon" should be visible from San Diego County Tuesday night around 8:45 PM. NASA says a supermoon “occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. The...
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog’s Reaction to New Home Just 4 Hours After Being Adopted Is Everything

TikTok user @rustic_bonezzz‘s roommate recently adopted a dog from the San Diego Humane Society. Although it’s technically her roommate’s dog, she likes to think the new furry roomie is also hers. Hey, it’s called co-parenting! So now, she’s documenting the dog’s adjustment to life in a new home. We don’t think this dog needs any adjusting. We’d say she’s feeling right at home!
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
378K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy