Netflix Hires New Accounting Chief

By Alex Weprin
 3 days ago
Netflix has hired a new executive to oversee its accounting, taking over the responsibility from Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann, and effectively succeeding JC Berger, who had been the company’s global controller.

Ken Barker, most recently a finance senior vp at video game giant Electronic Arts, will become Netflix’s “Principal Accounting Officer,” reporting to Neumann, who will remain the company’s CFO. The company disclosed Barker’s hiring in a securities filing Monday.

Barker will start at Netflix on June 27, with the official title of VP and chief accounting officer. Before joining EA, Barker worked as an executive at Sun Microsystems, and at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

The executive joins Netflix at a critical moment for the company, particularly in two areas an accounting executive would be closely involved in: Expenses, and revenues.

Netflix has begun taking a more cautious approach to expenses, instituting layoffs and rethinking spending for certain projects, including big-budget movies .

Last quarter the company lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, sparking broader concern about the streaming ecosystem, with Neumann telling shareholders that the company was taking a close look at where it spends its cash.

“We’re trying to be smart about it and prudent in terms of pulling back on some of that spend growth to reflect the realities of the revenue growth of the business,” he said.

Barker, like Neumann, joins Netflix from a video game company. It’s a background that could come in handy as the company continues to expand its ambitions in gaming .

