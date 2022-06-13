ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Truth Social is reportedly banning posts about the Jan 6 hearings

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Various people have reported that they have been barred from posting about the January 6th hearings on Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social.

Taking to Twitter, people who use Truth Social expressed difficulty in trying to 'truth' (equivalent to tweet) on the platform regarding the January 6th hearings saying their account was suspended

The first of six public hearings regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol occurred on Thursday night, leading to an increase in individuals speaking about the topic.

Although Trump, 75, spoke about the hearings on his platform he only referred to it as a "witch hunt" and the "unselect committee" seemingly bypassing the supposed blocked word "January 6".

Trump founded Truth Social as an alternative to Twitter after getting banned on the platform . The intention was to give people a social networking site that would not censor individuals.


Upon learning users were being banned from posting about the hearings, people shared how ironic the situation was.

"Seeing lots of folks getting banned from Trump's Truth Social for posted updates about the January 6 Committee hearings. Apparently free speech has its limits even in Trumpland," Max tweeted.

"For Trump supporters out there who have accused Twitter of censorship for kicking off Trump for breaking the TOS, how are you reacting now to Trump’s Truth Social currently banning people for merely bringing up the #January6thCommitteeHearings?" James Gunn wrote.

Although Truth Social was marketed as a service for people to express their opinions uncensored, according to the social network's privacy policy they reserve the right to "deny access to use of the service, including blocking IP addresses, to any person for any reason or for no reason" using their discretion and "terminate your use or participating in the service or delete [your account and] any content or information that you posted at any time without warning."

The House Select Committee is leading the January 6th hearings where they are releasing all information they've obtained over the last year and a half to decide if Trump broke the law.

As the hearings continue, Trump has actively spoken against them via Truth Social.

