Spartanburg County, SC

Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for reconstruction

By Chloe Salsameda, Robert Cox
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close for several months while crews work to widen and rebuild the road.

Beginning July 5, Spartanburg County will close a nearly half-mile stretch of Meadowbrook Road between Shelton Drive and Cherry Hill Road.

Crews will work to build a new, wider roadway extending 2,100 feet north from Shelton Drive.

Greenville County predicts additional 220,000 people by 2040

The current 15-foot-wide roadway is being widened to 24 feet and will include a curb and gutters. Some curves will also be straightened out.

“It’s a very narrow road,” said Jay Beeson of Mark III Properties. “It has almost 90-degree turns. It can be quite dangerous.”

Construction is expected to last around six months.

The $1.2 million project is being completed through a partnership with Mark III Properties, according to Spartanburg County.

Mark III Properties is building a new subdivision in the area from East Main Street through Meadowbrook Road.

“We’re just excited to bring some more new housing to District 7 and the east side of Spartanburg,” said Beeson. “There’s a very strong demand currently, even in today’s financial environment, for new housing.”

Signs will be posted beginning next week, warning drivers of the closure.

Bob Kohler
2d ago

More wasted for special project which should not cost 1.2 mil.. of taxpayers money. What is the benefit to the general population.

