Fragrances! Sneakers! Candles! 9 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Adore

Father’s Day is nearly here — have you scooped up a gift for dad? If not, Us Weekly’s Stylish has you covered with the hottest last-minute gifts he’ll adore!

With so many options out there and so many different types of dads, it's safe to say that shopping for the perfect gift can be overwhelming. To help, we put in the work to find options perfect for the spirits enthusiast, the well-groomed gentleman, the culinary genius, and more!

If he prefers the finer things in life, a luxury candle from Molton Brown or a Tom Ford cologne might be the perfect present. Maybe he's a music lover? In that case, he'll lose it over the 3-Speed Record Player by Target's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Our picks don't stop there. This Father's Day, we're also looking to our favorite male celebrities for gift ideas. For example: One of Travis Barkers ' favorite fashion brands is Naked Cashmere and we just know that dad will love the brand's stylish Cody Puffer Vest. Another option for the waterman: Retrospec’s 10" Inflatable Paddle Board, loved by the one and only David Beckham .

Keep scrolling to check out these picks and more editor-approved gift ideas for Father's Day, ahead!