Library Offers Learning Circles on Multiple Subjects

 3 days ago

The Greensboro Public Library is offering Learning Circles on a variety of topics starting this week. A Greensboro Learning Circle is a free facilitated study group of learners coming together to achieve educational goals or explore a new topic.

The Pause and Breathe Learning Circle will begin at 5 pm, Monday, June 13 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave. Taking time for yourself is not a luxury; it’s a way to become more productive and present for others. In this four part series learn some relaxation and breathing techniques, chair yoga poses, and other self-care practices. To register, email Bebe Jallah or call 336-373-5810.

To learn more about healthy lifestyles join the Food as Medicine: Cooking Matters Learning Circle at 6:30 pm, June 13 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave. Food is indeed medicine, and it is time to treat it that way. This is a four-part series that will include hands-on practical cooking demonstrations, recipes, and small steps to improve your family’s health. Learn how you can save money, too. To register, email Bebe Jallah or call 336-373-5810.

To get a better handle on talking with your children join the Power Up Parenting: Communicating Learning Circle at 11:30 am, Thursday, June 16 at Central Library, 219 N Church St. In this four part series the group will explore parenting communication building blocks and tools to help you communicate with your child and adults in their environment. Some topics will include communicating with play with your child, best ways to advocate for your child in school and healthcare settings, basic reading tips to promote positive wellbeing in early years of your child’s education settings. To register email Beth Sheffield or call 336-373-3617.

Bring your community together with a lifelong learning experience. Learning Circles can take place anywhere. They will be adapted to all ages and learning levels. Learning material will be presented with a facilitator to provide assistance, but there will be no teacher or expert. We learn together. Circles are based on peer learning, community and equity for creative and sustainable learning communities. If you would like more information about starting a Greensboro Learning Circle in your community email Beth Sheffield or call 336-373-3617.

