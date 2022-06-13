ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Woman in critical condition after being hit by SUV in McKeesport

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV in McKeesport on Monday afternoon.

Police said a Cadillac Escalade hit the woman, who was in a wheelchair, while she was crossing Lysle Boulevard around 3 p.m.

She became stuck under the vehicle, and bystanders jumped into action. Witnesses said one man crawled under the SUV to put a jack beneath it while others tried to jack the car up from the outside. A man in a tow truck came down the hill to help lift the Escalade off the woman.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Her wheelchair was in the middle of the road, broken into two pieces.

The driver stayed on scene, police said.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

